Efinity Token (EFI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.48 Million

Efinity Token (EFI) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. Efinity Token has a market cap of $24.34 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Efinity Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004762 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,007.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003729 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00126710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00033278 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00077037 BTC.

Efinity Token Coin Profile

Efinity Token (EFI) is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,857,481 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin.

Efinity Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efinity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Efinity Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Efinity Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.