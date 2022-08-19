Egretia (EGT) Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last Week

Egretia (EGT) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. In the last week, Egretia has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Egretia coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Egretia has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $37,365.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Egretia Profile

Egretia (CRYPTO:EGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Egretia’s official website is egretia.io. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io.

Egretia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

