Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Sold by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP reduced its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,310 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Elastic were worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Elastic by 2,844.4% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Elastic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair started coverage on Elastic in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Elastic Stock Performance

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $279,775.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $455,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $371,833.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,603 shares of company stock valued at $937,184 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $80.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $50.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.14.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 39.42% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. Elastic’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

