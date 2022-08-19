Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Emclaire Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Emclaire Financial stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.44. Emclaire Financial has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Emclaire Financial stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Emclaire Financial Corp ( NASDAQ:EMCF Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,848 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Emclaire Financial at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

