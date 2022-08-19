Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.
Emclaire Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Emclaire Financial Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Emclaire Financial stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.44. Emclaire Financial has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emclaire Financial
About Emclaire Financial
Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emclaire Financial (EMCF)
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Emclaire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emclaire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.