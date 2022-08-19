Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Trading Up 6.8%

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 18,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Emmaus Life Sciences Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, markets, and sells treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead candidate is Endari, an L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

