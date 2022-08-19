Energo Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8,195.00 (TSL)

Energo (TSL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. In the last week, Energo has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energo has a total market capitalization of $104,630.91 and $8,195.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energo coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004387 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,796.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003659 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00127318 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00032787 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00072009 BTC.

About Energo

Energo (TSL) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com.

Buying and Selling Energo

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

