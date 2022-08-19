Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ET. Barclays lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a buy rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.63.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.90.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 73.60%.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,591,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $542,388,538.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,646.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,591,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ET. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Energy Transfer by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 99,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 11,341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

