EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EnerSys Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $71.05 on Friday. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $88.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.98 and its 200 day moving average is $67.76. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENS shares. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EnerSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 208.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,487 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 7.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the second quarter worth about $273,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Stories

