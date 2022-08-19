EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
EnerSys Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $71.05 on Friday. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $88.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.98 and its 200 day moving average is $67.76. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40.
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.
EnerSys Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENS shares. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EnerSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 208.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,487 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 7.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the second quarter worth about $273,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About EnerSys
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EnerSys (ENS)
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.