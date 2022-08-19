Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Insider Purchases $24,995.20 in Stock

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) insider Tanya Renee Marion acquired 1,712 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $24,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,712 shares in the company, valued at $24,995.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Enhabit Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE EHAB traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 394,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,054. Enhabit, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enhabit

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Enhabit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter worth $230,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter worth $379,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter worth $3,262,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enhabit Company Profile

EHAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

(Get Rating)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.