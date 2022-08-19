Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENOV. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Enovis from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Enovis to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus started coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital restated a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Shares of ENOV traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.34. 378,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,276. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.13. Enovis has a 1 year low of $52.27 and a 1 year high of $164.01.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Enovis had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $395.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 3,355 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $195,898.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,409.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Enovis in the second quarter worth $72,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enovis in the second quarter worth $51,978,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Enovis in the second quarter worth $20,359,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enovis in the second quarter worth $13,537,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Enovis in the second quarter worth $6,748,000.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

