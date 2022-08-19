Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Entergy were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,911,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,571 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,989,000 after buying an additional 1,758,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Entergy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,213,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,263,219,000 after acquiring an additional 84,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Entergy by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,409 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Entergy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,558,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,762,000 after acquiring an additional 27,050 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays set a $42.00 price objective on Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a $188.00 price target on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.79.

Shares of ETR opened at $120.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.16. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.58.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

