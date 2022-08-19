Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,560 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.04. The company had a trading volume of 59,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,019,754. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.