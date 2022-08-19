Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) PT Lowered to $6.00

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EGLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Down 0.3 %

Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $4.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enthusiast Gaming ( NASDAQ:EGLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 26.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $37.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.53 million. On average, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGLX. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 182.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 511,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 330,310 shares in the last quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $545,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 117.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 114,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 22.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 498,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 92,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 1,374.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 69,305 shares during the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enthusiast Gaming

(Get Rating)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

