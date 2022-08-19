Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-$0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $301.50 million-$303.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.45 million. Envestnet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.84-$1.89 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Envestnet from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Envestnet Stock Down 1.7 %

ENV stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.85. 11,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,231. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $49.08 and a 12 month high of $85.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $318.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.02 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager purchased 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $49,486.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 306,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,472,703.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envestnet

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 9.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

