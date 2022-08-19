EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,184 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,339 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $17,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $825,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 499 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE EOG traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.06. The company had a trading volume of 105,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,997. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The company has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.98 and its 200 day moving average is $117.18.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $165.00 price target on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.47.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

