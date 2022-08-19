Eq LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Eq LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Eq LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IWB opened at $234.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.38. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $199.56 and a 1-year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

