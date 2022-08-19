Eq LLC Sells 4,302 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Eq LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Financials ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Eq LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Eq LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IXG opened at $70.48 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $86.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.52.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.