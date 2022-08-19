EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EQGPF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on EQB from C$86.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on EQB from C$86.50 to C$85.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, EQB currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.25.

EQB stock opened at $44.32 on Thursday. EQB has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.42.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

