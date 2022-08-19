EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EQRX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EQRx in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EQRx in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EQRx in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.37.

Get EQRx alerts:

EQRx Price Performance

NASDAQ EQRX opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41. EQRx has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Institutional Trading of EQRx

About EQRx

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQRX. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in EQRx in the fourth quarter valued at $294,464,000. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EQRx in the fourth quarter valued at $269,579,000. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at $247,807,000. Nextech Invest AG bought a new stake in EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at $139,902,000. Finally, Arboretum Ventures Inc. bought a new stake in EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at $95,041,000. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.