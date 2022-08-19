Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Cut to $822.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $823.00 to $822.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EQIX. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equinix from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $818.75.

Equinix Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $701.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $664.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $691.36. Equinix has a twelve month low of $606.12 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.78, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.48.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.39%.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total value of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at $12,570,887.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,570,887.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,507 shares of company stock worth $3,859,086 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

