Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Barclays

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EQH. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $31.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.69. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $794,614.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,610.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $794,614.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,610.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,172 shares of company stock valued at $5,760,614. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,838,000 after acquiring an additional 854,689 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Equitable by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799,164 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $773,363,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,147,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,386,000 after acquiring an additional 220,775 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Equitable by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,240,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,116,000 after acquiring an additional 240,905 shares during the period.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

