Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Six Flags Entertainment Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Six Flags Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.48). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $435.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SIX. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment to $44.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 2.20.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.78 per share, for a total transaction of $744,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,187,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.78 per share, for a total transaction of $744,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,187,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,492,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,242,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 653,325 shares of company stock valued at $16,290,912 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,841,000 after purchasing an additional 483,965 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,244,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,156,000 after purchasing an additional 362,407 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,336,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,695,000 after acquiring an additional 38,827 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,263,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,119,000 after acquiring an additional 127,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,118,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,136,000 after acquiring an additional 69,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

