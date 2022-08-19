Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for August 19th (ADYEY, AIRC, APPEF, AUKNY, BCH, BHP, BSAC, BZLFY, CMPGY, CRMT)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, August 19th:

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC)

was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $43.00 target price on the stock.

Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $4.40 price target on the stock.

Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $83.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $113.00.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a buy rating.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $76.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $78.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) was downgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a neutral rating.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $200.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $190.00.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a neutral rating to a reduce rating.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $54.00 target price on the stock.

WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

