Eska Trading Down 26.1% This Week (ESK)

Eska (ESK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Eska coin can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Eska has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. Eska has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $14,226.00 worth of Eska was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004664 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,441.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Eska Profile

ESK is a coin. Eska’s official Twitter account is @EskaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Eska is eskacoin.com.

Buying and Selling Eska

