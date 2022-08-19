ESS Tech (GWH) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Review

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) is one of 57 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare ESS Tech to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.1% of ESS Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of ESS Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ESS Tech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech N/A -57.87% -34.07% ESS Tech Competitors -74.53% -113.49% -8.38%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech N/A -$477.12 million -0.55 ESS Tech Competitors $671.27 million $23.76 million 0.38

This table compares ESS Tech and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ESS Tech’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech. ESS Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

ESS Tech has a beta of 3.13, meaning that its share price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESS Tech’s competitors have a beta of 0.55, meaning that their average share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ESS Tech and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 3 6 0 2.67 ESS Tech Competitors 40 430 910 32 2.66

ESS Tech presently has a consensus target price of $14.64, suggesting a potential upside of 262.35%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 51.40%. Given ESS Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

ESS Tech competitors beat ESS Tech on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

