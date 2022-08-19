Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. HSBC currently has $57.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $53.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.60.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $52.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.70. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

