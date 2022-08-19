Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.89 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.97 EPS.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on ESS. BMO Capital Markets lowered Essex Property Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $378.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $352.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James restated an upgrade rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $308.41.
Shares of ESS opened at $293.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.72. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.77. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $250.62 and a 12 month high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.
