Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.39-$7.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.27 billion-$18.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.97 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.22-$1.32 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL stock traded down $8.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,442,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,071. The firm has a market cap of $97.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $334.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

