Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.16-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $110.60 million-$111.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.57 million. Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.33-$0.38 EPS.

Everbridge Stock Performance

Shares of EVBG stock traded down $2.22 on Friday, hitting $32.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,498. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average is $38.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.91. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.15. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Everbridge’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everbridge

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Everbridge from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Everbridge by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Stories

