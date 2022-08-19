Evercore ISI Boosts Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target to $75.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI to $75.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CAH has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.67.

CAH opened at $68.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.86. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $71.45.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $924,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 253,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 100,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

