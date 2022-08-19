Evercore ISI Boosts Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Price Target to $20.00

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TALS. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Talaris Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Talaris Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Talaris Therapeutics to $23.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

NASDAQ TALS opened at $4.23 on Monday. Talaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.08. The company has a market capitalization of $175.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 3.01.

Talaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TALS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Talaris Therapeutics will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francois Nader acquired 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $135,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott Requadt acquired 9,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francois Nader bought 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $135,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 104,562 shares of company stock worth $383,766. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TALS. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 85,058 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $727,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

