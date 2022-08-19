Evercore ISI Boosts Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Price Target to $10.00

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SEAT has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Vivid Seats to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.22.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Vivid Seats Trading Up 0.4 %

Vivid Seats stock opened at $9.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44. Vivid Seats has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $14.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $566,382,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,872,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,929,000 after acquiring an additional 100,862 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,674 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,169,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.