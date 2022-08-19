Evercore ISI Cuts Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Price Target to $68.00

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $58.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.48. Azenta has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $124.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.18.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.70 million. Azenta had a net margin of 391.34% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Azenta will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZTA. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

