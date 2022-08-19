Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.41% from the company’s previous close.

RE has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $282.16. The company had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,922. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $248.63 and a 52 week high of $308.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.31 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 33.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $812,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,768.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Everest Re Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

