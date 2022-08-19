EverRise (RISE) Achieves Market Cap of $42.46 Million

EverRise (RISE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, EverRise has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One EverRise coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EverRise has a market cap of $42.46 million and approximately $225,896.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Muse (MUSE) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00043068 BTC.
- SugarBounce (TIP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- Rise (RISE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.
- RiseHero (RISE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.
About EverRise
EverRise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken.
EverRise Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverRise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EverRise using one of the exchanges listed above.
