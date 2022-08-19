Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Director Sells $211,984.77 in Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 28,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $211,984.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,977.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Everspin Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MRAM stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.45. 234,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,794. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $14.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Everspin Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everspin Technologies

About Everspin Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Everspin Technologies by 13.6% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Everspin Technologies by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Everspin Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.