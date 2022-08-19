Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Director Sells $211,984.77 in Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 28,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $211,984.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,977.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Everspin Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of MRAM stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.45. 234,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,794. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $14.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.31.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Everspin Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everspin Technologies
About Everspin Technologies
Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Everspin Technologies (MRAM)
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.