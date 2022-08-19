Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EVH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.38 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Evolent Health has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $39.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolent Health

Institutional Trading of Evolent Health

In related news, CFO John Paul Johnson sold 18,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $628,783.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,702.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Evolent Health news, CFO John Paul Johnson sold 18,434 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $628,783.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,702.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 14,335 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $501,151.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 135,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,723,200.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,269 shares of company stock worth $1,378,410. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 7.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.