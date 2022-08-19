Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.90 ($21.33) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.50 ($21.94) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of EVK opened at €20.20 ($20.61) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €21.11 and its 200-day moving average is €24.24. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($33.64).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

