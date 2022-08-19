Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays to $30.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

EE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Excelerate Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of 31.50.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

NYSE EE opened at 25.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of 40.02. Excelerate Energy has a 52 week low of 18.31 and a 52 week high of 30.82.

Excelerate Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Excelerate Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,675,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,092,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,252,000.

About Excelerate Energy

(Get Rating)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.