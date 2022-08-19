Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$67.00 at TD Securities

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$67.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EIF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$61.20.

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Shares of EIF opened at C$48.54 on Monday. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$37.79 and a 1 year high of C$51.56. The company has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$44.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.54.

Exchange Income Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Exchange Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is presently 136.09%.

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$41.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$418,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$418,500.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

