ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Sets New 12-Month High at $177.03

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $177.03 and last traded at $176.35, with a volume of 1399 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $176.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXLS. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. ExlService had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $346.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,878.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,878.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $537,841.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

