Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Shares Gap Down to $22.50

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.50, but opened at $21.49. Expensify shares last traded at $21.39, with a volume of 469 shares changing hands.

EXFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Expensify from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Expensify from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Expensify from $47.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Expensify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.74.

In other news, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $94,026.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,583.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

