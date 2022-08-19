Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Trading Up 4.7%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 2,526 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 138,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXAI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Exscientia Trading Up 4.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($13.61) by $13.32. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 186.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 million. Analysts anticipate that Exscientia plc will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia in the second quarter worth $154,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exscientia by 13.0% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,102,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,898,000 after buying an additional 241,700 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Exscientia by 21.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,872,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,057,000 after buying an additional 856,706 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in shares of Exscientia by 62.5% in the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 288,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,943,000 after buying an additional 110,890 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia in the second quarter worth $837,000. 37.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

