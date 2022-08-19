FairGame Trading 12.8% Lower This Week (FAIR)

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 19th. FairGame has a total market cap of $998,052.44 and approximately $615,677.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FairGame has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One FairGame coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001583 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00153262 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00061945 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001808 BTC.

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. FairGame’s official website is fair.game.

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

