Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.22

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.22 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 8.34 ($0.10). Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 8.80 ($0.11), with a volume of 354,955 shares trading hands.

Falcon Oil & Gas Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £94.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.19.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

