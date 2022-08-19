Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Sells $223,264.44 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $223,264.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 591,630 shares in the company, valued at $7,081,811.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $58.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Several research firms have commented on FSLY. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Fastly to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastly from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,363,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fastly by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lane Generational LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 124,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 18,773 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

