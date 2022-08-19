Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Holdings Boosted by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,216 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for 0.8% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $63.38. 858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,477. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $69.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.58.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.