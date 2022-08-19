Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up 1.2% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $6,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTEC. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

FTEC traded down $2.28 on Friday, hitting $112.65. 1,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,068. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.14 and a 200-day moving average of $110.37. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $92.78 and a 12-month high of $138.08.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.