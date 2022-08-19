Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.74-$1.78 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.58 billion-$3.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.00-$7.10 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FIS traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $100.10. 3,124,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,734,844. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $130.55. The company has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 72.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at about $1,458,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after buying an additional 31,642 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 71,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 28,157 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

