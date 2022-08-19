Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $20,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 27,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 208,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,374 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $781,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,192,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,801,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.47. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.89.

